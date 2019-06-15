|
LaVerne Eugene Veith 1942—2019
LaVerne Eugene Veith, 76, of Machesney Park, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1942 in Dixon, Illinois to Clyde and Leta (Barnes) Veith. LaVerne married Patricia Ann Parrott in Amboy, Illinois on November 16, 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He then went on to work at Chrysler for 32 years where he also retired from. LaVerne enjoyed reading, sudoku puzzles and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren's softball, baseball and soccer games.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Veith; children, Valerie (Brad) Mentzer, Sheila (Jeff) Martinez and Nicole (Dan) Anderson; son-in-law, Frank Barone; grandchildren, Dianna Rodriguez, Frankie Barone, Bianca Barone and Morgan Anderson; great-grandchild, Isabella Rodriguez; sisters, Sandy (Wayne) Carolus and Vicki (William) Schauer. Predeceased by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Barone; brother, Darrel Veith.
A celebration will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019