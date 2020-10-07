Lavina Pumphrey 1940—2020
Lavina J. "Stormy" Pumphrey, 80, of Arkdale, Wis., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born September 11, 1940, in Rockford, the daughter of Clifton C. and Helen L. (Anderson) Edwards. Married Gordon R. Pumphrey on October 12, 1957, in Rockford. Retired from Sundstrand. Member of Big Flatts Community Church in Arkdale and Loves Park VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9759. Survivors include her son, Danny (Roberta) Pumphrey; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (John) Hastings; brother, Robert (Dixie) Edwards; brother-in-law, Jerry Evink; many nieces and nephews; and loving companion, Little Bit. Predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Bonnie Evink; brother, Danny Edwards; niece, Dawn Evink.
Service at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from noon to service time. Face coverings and social distancing required. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
