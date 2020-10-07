1/1
Lavina Pumphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavina Pumphrey 1940—2020
Lavina J. "Stormy" Pumphrey, 80, of Arkdale, Wis., passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born September 11, 1940, in Rockford, the daughter of Clifton C. and Helen L. (Anderson) Edwards. Married Gordon R. Pumphrey on October 12, 1957, in Rockford. Retired from Sundstrand. Member of Big Flatts Community Church in Arkdale and Loves Park VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 9759. Survivors include her son, Danny (Roberta) Pumphrey; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (John) Hastings; brother, Robert (Dixie) Edwards; brother-in-law, Jerry Evink; many nieces and nephews; and loving companion, Little Bit. Predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Bonnie Evink; brother, Danny Edwards; niece, Dawn Evink.
Service at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from noon to service time. Face coverings and social distancing required. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved