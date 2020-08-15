1/1
Lavonne L. Mead
1931 - 2020
Lavonne L. Mead 1931—2020
Lavonne L. Mead, 89, of Rockford, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 14, 2020. Born March 3, 1931, in Winslow, Ill., the daughter of John William and Gertrude Elizabeth (Solace) Bussian. Married Thomas "Tom" V. Mead on March 30, 1951, in Lena, Ill. Employed by Montgomery Ward for 18 years. Member of Riverside Community Church. Lavonne loved to golf, do crossword puzzles, work in her yard, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, that only showed unconditional love, kindness, and optimist all of her life. Survivors include her sons, Gerald (Vertrice) Mead and Dayne (Bethany) Mead; daughter, Dawn (Phillip) Lowe; grandchildren, Wendi (David) Mullins, Rachel Lowe, Hanna Mead and Dylan Mead; great-granddaughter, Alexis Mullins; sister, Nadine Stroheker; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; son, John Mead; and brother, Robert.
Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
AUG
19
Service
01:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
