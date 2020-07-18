1/1
LaVonne M. Hall
1925 - 2020
LaVonne M. Hall 1925—2020
LaVonne Marion Hall, 95, of Rockford left this earth on Thursday, July 16, 2020, to be with her loving husband, Merlin; son, Gary; and many other family members and friends. She was the last survivor of her and Merlin's birth families. LaVonne was born February 28, 1925, in Rockford, the daughter of Gordon and Edna (Stephenson) Hawn. She married Merlin C. Hall on December 6, 1947, in Rockford. Member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. LaVonne was a wonderful loving mother and care giver to anyone in need. Survivors include her daughters, Dianne (Bob) Becker and Sandra (Bruce) Throndsen; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaci Sweeney) Schmitt, Chris (Nikki) Becker and Mark Throndsen; great-grandchildren, T.J. Throndsen, Seth Throndsen, Eli Becker and Freya Schmitt; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; son; and grandson, Philip J. Schmitt.
Private services will be held. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
