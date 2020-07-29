Lawraine F. Greenwood 1942—2020
Lawraine F. Greenwood, 77, of Rockford, passed away on July 27, 2020 from Pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 28th, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois, to Lawrence V. and Anna M. (Johnson) Greenwood.
She is survived by three daughters, Kim, Karrie, and Tina, four grandchildren, Arianna (Scott), Emily, Ian, and Bodhi. She was so proud to have a fourth generation, two great grandchildren, Leni and Lawson.... she loved to take pictures of her four generations whenever we were together. She is also survived by her two brothers Bart (Mea) Greenwood and Don (Anne) Greenwood, and nieces and nephews Charlotte (Randy), Debbie (James), Vaugh (Sheila), Monica, Gina, and Larry. She is predeceased by her parents and her younger sister Kathy.
Mom lived in Rockford most of her life, she attended East High School and was in the class of 1961. She really enjoyed helping the last class reunion committee. Seeing everyone from John Nelson elementary school and East High school was great... you know, from "the good old days"! Mom was very social and was known for her great parties and gatherings. She really enjoyed expressing her love through cooking delicious meals and watching her family and friends enjoy them. She was loved by so many people and it was said that she brought joy and laughter to their lives. Mom was also very proud of her Swedish heritage and loved carrying on the traditions. We thank the friends and family who shared their time with her. She always had the best memories and stories, for which we are grateful. Mom left this earth relatively soon after her diagnosis, but she left a grateful family and a heartfelt legacy. We will be happy to honor moms wishes and have a memorial service for her as soon as it is considered safe to do so because we want to be able to share a hug with all her friends and family. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com