Lawrence E. "Shorty" Carter 1934—2019
Lawrence E. "Shorty" Carter, 84, of Rockton, IL passed away at 8:08 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family and two dogs.
Born on December 14, 1934, the fourth son and seventh child of Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Ruth (Todd) Carter. Lawrence married the former Shirley Stultz on September 12, 1953. They were blessed with four children, Kim Carter, Scott (Sue Gavinsk) Carter, Polly (Jay) McCombs and Sue (David) Jack, five grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Jack, Brock (Sara) Jack, Blake Jack, Kayla McCombs and Kelsey McCombs as well as two great grandchildren Eli Jack and Emette Jack.
He also is survived by three sisters Edith Matteson, Vivian Emmert and Dottie Noegel as well as many numerous nieces and nephews.
Shorty was a truck driver for Winnebago Service (FS) for forty-Five years and had a lifelong love of farming. He loved animals and collected tractors.
He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers Floyd, Bob and Don Carter.
The family would like to thank all their friends and neighbors as well as a special thank you to Rockton Fire Department and Paramedics and Mercy Health at Home.
Memorial Ceremonies will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Saturday.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Rockton Fire Department and Paramedics, 201 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019