Dr. Lawrence J. Ginestra 1934—2020
Larry completed his final journey home on Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Dallas Texas, Larry moved to Rockford when he was three and raised his family in Rockford being away from his hometown for only two brief stints – once during his college years (University of Illinois undergrad and Marquette University for dental school) and during his service in the Navy (San Diego, CA). Larry married Jo Corona in 1956 and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Larry practiced dentistry during his 40+ year career in South Rockford, the neighborhood where he was raised. Larry was an Illinois State / Northeast Regional Dental Examiner and kept busy with many outside business ventures.
Larry had a 'joie de vivre' unlike many and embraced life with full force. He loved to fish, be outdoors, sing songs off key and predict the stock market. You were always sure to have a good time and many laughs when you were with Larry. When it came down to what really mattered, Larry took ultimate joy in celebrating with his family and friends, usually centered around a lovingly-prepared meal and a good pool party. He will be forever remembered as one-of-a-kind and missed beyond words.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Jo; his daughters Phyllis Ginestra, LuAnn (Nunzio) Canale, Laurie (Martin) Maggio; his grandchildren, Michael Maggio, Jack (Monica) Canale, Joe (Karley) Canale, Trevor Smith, Jordan (Nick) Barbaria, Mac Smith, Brendan Smith; his great-grandchild Francesca Canale; his beloved Brother Philip 'Buzz' (Marian) Ginestra, Sisters Tressa (Gary) Anderson and Kathy (Joe) Guzzardo. During this past year, we would like to thank Nurse Practitioner Heather Hartman, our angel, for the special care given to Larry, Jo and the girls. She will forever be part of our family. Larry was preceded home by his parents, Sam and Phyllis Ginestra and his parents-in-law, Sam and Lucy Corona.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the funeral services will be private. The family asks for your prayers and for you to remain safe during this very difficult time for the planet. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Larry completed his final journey home on Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Dallas Texas, Larry moved to Rockford when he was three and raised his family in Rockford being away from his hometown for only two brief stints – once during his college years (University of Illinois undergrad and Marquette University for dental school) and during his service in the Navy (San Diego, CA). Larry married Jo Corona in 1956 and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Larry practiced dentistry during his 40+ year career in South Rockford, the neighborhood where he was raised. Larry was an Illinois State / Northeast Regional Dental Examiner and kept busy with many outside business ventures.
Larry had a 'joie de vivre' unlike many and embraced life with full force. He loved to fish, be outdoors, sing songs off key and predict the stock market. You were always sure to have a good time and many laughs when you were with Larry. When it came down to what really mattered, Larry took ultimate joy in celebrating with his family and friends, usually centered around a lovingly-prepared meal and a good pool party. He will be forever remembered as one-of-a-kind and missed beyond words.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Jo; his daughters Phyllis Ginestra, LuAnn (Nunzio) Canale, Laurie (Martin) Maggio; his grandchildren, Michael Maggio, Jack (Monica) Canale, Joe (Karley) Canale, Trevor Smith, Jordan (Nick) Barbaria, Mac Smith, Brendan Smith; his great-grandchild Francesca Canale; his beloved Brother Philip 'Buzz' (Marian) Ginestra, Sisters Tressa (Gary) Anderson and Kathy (Joe) Guzzardo. During this past year, we would like to thank Nurse Practitioner Heather Hartman, our angel, for the special care given to Larry, Jo and the girls. She will forever be part of our family. Larry was preceded home by his parents, Sam and Phyllis Ginestra and his parents-in-law, Sam and Lucy Corona.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the funeral services will be private. The family asks for your prayers and for you to remain safe during this very difficult time for the planet. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.