Lawrence J. Hawkins 1932—2019
Lawrence J. Hawkins of Roscoe, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Born March 11, 1932 in Avon, WI to Roy and Mildred (Robertson) Hawkins. He served in the U.S Army and was a member of the VFW. He was employed as a truck driver and mechanic. Larry enjoyed retirement and meeting friends at local restaurants to share meals and conversation. Survivors include step children Debra (Steve)Vittetow, Diana Moll, Paul (Debra) Davis, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister and 2 brothers. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Monday April 29 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Cremation Rites have been accorded. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019