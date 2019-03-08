Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Lamont Emery


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Lamont Emery Obituary
Lawrence Lamont Emery 1928—2019
Lawrence Lamont Emery passed away at home early Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 90. Lamont was born to Lawrence and Madge (Curtis) Emery on March 16, 1928 in northern Minnesota. He lived in Whipholt, Minnesota, until moving to Rockford in 1947. Married to his life-long love Betty (Larson) Emery from September 3, 1949 until her death on June 5 of last year. Lamont was owner of Lamont Emery & Sons Construction from the 1950's until his retirement. The firm was responsible for the concrete work on hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in the Rockford area. Lamont and Betty were founders and lifetime members of Silver Hill (now Maywood) Evangelical Free Church. For many years he served on the boards of that church and the Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford. Survived by sons Cal, Stan (Sue), and Randy (Ingrid); grandchildren Alex, Haley, Melissa, Lindsay, and Kelsey; siblings Iris Bullion, Warren Emery, Virginia Emery, and Jim Emery; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private family funeral arranged by Sunset Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now