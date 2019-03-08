|
Lawrence Lamont Emery 1928—2019
Lawrence Lamont Emery passed away at home early Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at age 90. Lamont was born to Lawrence and Madge (Curtis) Emery on March 16, 1928 in northern Minnesota. He lived in Whipholt, Minnesota, until moving to Rockford in 1947. Married to his life-long love Betty (Larson) Emery from September 3, 1949 until her death on June 5 of last year. Lamont was owner of Lamont Emery & Sons Construction from the 1950's until his retirement. The firm was responsible for the concrete work on hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in the Rockford area. Lamont and Betty were founders and lifetime members of Silver Hill (now Maywood) Evangelical Free Church. For many years he served on the boards of that church and the Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford. Survived by sons Cal, Stan (Sue), and Randy (Ingrid); grandchildren Alex, Haley, Melissa, Lindsay, and Kelsey; siblings Iris Bullion, Warren Emery, Virginia Emery, and Jim Emery; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private family funeral arranged by Sunset Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019