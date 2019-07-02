Home

St Francis' Episcopal Church
N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
N84W16525 Menomonee Avenue
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
N84W16525 Menomonee Avenue
Menomonee Falls, WI
Lawrence "Larry" Lewis


1934 - 2019
Passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday June 15, 2019, at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Ramona Lewis, son Alan (Cheryl) Lewis, grandchildren Rachel and Kyle Lewis.
Larry was born in Rockford, Illinois May 30, 1934 to the late Henry and Margaret (Sterns) Lewis. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 serving in Korean War, stationed in Korea and Japan becoming a Staff Sergeant specializing in Morse Code and teletype communications. He was able to visit the memorial in Washington, DC due to the generosity of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. He was dedicated to his family, church and work having been a Kohl's Store manager for may years prior to his retirement.
Memorial Visitation Saturday July 13, 2019 at ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, N84W16525 Menomonee Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. We would like to offer a special thank you to Horizon Hospice and Right at Home agencies for helping to provide a peaceful end of life for Larry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to StarsandStripeshonorflight.org for their dedication to our veterans.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 7, 2019
