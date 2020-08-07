Lawrence (Larry) McCammond 1944—2020

Larry was 75, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 30, 2020. He owned Larry's Garage and Machine Shop in Rockford's west end since the 1970's. He is survived by life partner Barb Gille and son Brian (Connie). Brother Arthur McCammond, sisters Patricia (William) McGuire and Charlotte Johnson. Several grandchildren and 2 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store