1/1
Lawrence (Larry) McCammond
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) McCammond 1944—2020
Larry was 75, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 30, 2020. He owned Larry's Garage and Machine Shop in Rockford's west end since the 1970's. He is survived by life partner Barb Gille and son Brian (Connie). Brother Arthur McCammond, sisters Patricia (William) McGuire and Charlotte Johnson. Several grandchildren and 2 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved