Lawrence Patkus
1947 - 2020
Lawrence Joseph Patkus, 72, of Rockford passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Freeport. Born November 9, 1947, in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Bernice (Akunes) Patkus. Larry loved attending car auctions, selling cars and traveling to car events. Survivors include his cousins, Terry (Terry) Patkus, Don Patkus, Gene Patkus; many other family and friends. Predeceased by his parents.
Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Greenwood Cemetery, 1011 Auburn Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
