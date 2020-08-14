1/1
Leah Kathryn Yates
1992 - 2020
Leah Kathryn Yates 1992—2020
Leah Kathryn Yates, 28, went to heaven to be with the Lord Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020 with her grandmother/guardian at her side after a short illness. Leah was born in Milwaukee, WI and shortly after moved to Rockford, IL. She joined Walter Lawson Children's Home where she resided for 22 years making many friends among the staff and residents. She enjoyed the many outings to plays, shopping, concerts, county fairs, sporting events and especially enjoyed attending classes at Loves Park Elementary School, Harlem Junior High School and Harlem Senior High where she graduated with her friends. Leah was very social and made additional friends with the students and staff at the schools. She enjoyed all kinds of music and opera especially piano and pan flute, occasionally singing along with the 3 tenors. The family wishes to thank the many people at the Walter Lawson who supported and assisted Leah over the years and the staff of MercyHealth Riverside during her stay there for their care and kindness.
Survivors include her grandparents, Kathryn and Douglas Pherigo; mother, Rita (Robert) Sparks; and sibling, Ashley Pherigo. Predeceased by uncle, Troy Yates. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service is to be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Walter Lawson Children's Home, 1820 Walter Lawson Drive, Loves Park, 61111. The family was assisted by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel. Leah brought sunshine into every life she touched. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
0 entries
