Leatha "Leah" Riles 1926—2020
Leatha "Leah" Riles, precious mother, loving grandmother and beloved aunt, went to be with Jesus October 30, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1926 in Decaturville, Tennessee to Phillip and Ollie Rushing. She was the last surviving child of seven. She married Clay Riles on December 24, 1944. He died in 1989. Leah was employed for several years at Burlington Coat Factory in Burbank, IL. She retired from Bob's Hardware at the age of 83. Leah enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, board games, music and spending time with family.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Don) Diggs, Char (Bob) Jacobson, Gail (Tom) Keegan and Chris (Kim) Riles of Rockford; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews; special nephews, Joe (Dorothy) Rushing and Rick (Debbie) Riles. Predeceased by her parents, husband and grandchildren, Donna and Daniel.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter's Place, Noah's Ark or St. Jude's Hospital. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com