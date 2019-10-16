Home

Lee R. Cook Obituary
Lee R. Cook 1935—2019
Lee R. Cook, 84, of Machesney Park passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born August 29, 1935, in Rockford, the son of Howard and Virginia (Peterson) Cook. Attended Harlem High School. Married Delores Schuneman. Formerly employed by Roper and Illinois Machine Products. Survivors include his wife, Delores; sons, Milt, Mark (Lori) and Jeremy (Jules) Cook; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Barbara Stein, Lucille (Robert) Adcock and Patricia (Douglas) Adcock; brother, Richard (Billie) Cook; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a grandson, Jared Cook.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
