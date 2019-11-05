|
|
Leita M. Carlson 1943—2019
Leita M. Carlson, 76, of Belvidere, Illinois was born August 6, 1943 in Rockford, Illinois to Elwenza and Celia (Patton) Pitner. She died peacefully November 3, 2019 in Belvidere. She married the late Bruce Carlson February 24, 1968 in Rockford at Open Bible Church. Leita worked and retired after 19 years from Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center as their cook.
She enjoyed baking cakes and eventually started to bake wedding cakes. Leita loved her flower and vegetable garden. She also sold Longaberger baskets and pottery with her husband.
Leita will be dearly missed by her daughters, Linda Carlson and Ingrid (Randy ) Emery; son, Steve (Karen) Carlson; sister, Pat Petitt; brothers, Michael and Sam (Marcia) Pitner; grandchildren, Haley (Cody) Frautcshy and Alex Emery; and great grandchildren, Gunnar and Ava Frautcshy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; and sister Peggy Long.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Caledonia Congregational Church, 14730 Oak Street, Caledonia IL, 61011. Pastor Geary will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the family. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019