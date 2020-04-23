|
|
Lela Mae Pugh Tabor 1928—2020
Lela Mae Pugh Tabor, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, April 22,2020, in North Platte, NE.
She was born February 7, 1928, in Crossville, TN. Married to Everett Tabor in 1946. She called Rockford, IL her home.
Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her grandson, Tony Coleman; her two daughters, Donna Coleman and Gail Tabor; her brother, Willie Pugh; and her sister, Gladys Tays.
Lela is survived by her brother, Charles Asberry; her two sons, Michael Tabor and Keith Tabor; her nine grandchildren, Tammie Taullie, Kim Simmons, Lori Carlson, Jason Tabor, Jessica Tabor, Jackie Tabor, Monica Tabor, Brandon Tabor, and Abigayle Tabor; several beloved nieces and nephews; five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Lovingly referred to as "Mu" by most of her family. She was a passionate woman of God who loved Jesus with all her heart. She will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord, as well as a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Mu was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
The family expresses much appreciation to the staff at Linden Court in North Platte, NE for the loving care they provided for our Mu.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020