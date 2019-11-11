Home

Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
Leland Groop


1931 - 2019
Leland Groop Obituary
Leland Groop 1931—2019
Leland C. Groop age 88 of Rockford Illinois died Friday November 8th, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital. He was born to Helmer & Olive Groop on March 10th, 1931 in Escanaba Michigan. Leland moved to Rockford at a young age with his parents and his sister. He graduated from West High School in 1949 and went into the Air Force during the Korean War. After the war he was trained as a Machinist and spent time working at Barber Colman. In 1963 he married his wife Carol Sorn. They were married for 47 years until the time of her passing. For 32 years Leland served the City of Rockford as a Fire Fighter.
He is survived by his son Don (special friend Jen Muchow) Groop of Rockford.
Also, his sister Julie (Wayne) Johnson in Florida.
Preceded in death by his parents and his wife Carol.
Funeral Service will be Thursday November 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elmwood Illinois. Friends may visit on Thursday November 14th, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until time of service at the Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, IL. Condolences can by made to Sundbergfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
