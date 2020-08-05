1/1
Lelia Hargrove-Brown-Curry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelia Hargrove-Brown-Curry 1932—2020
Leila Evelyn Hargrove Brown Curry went to her heavenly home on July 25, 2020, after a short illness. Born May 24, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert S. Hargrove and Vida N. (Denny) Hargrove.
She attended Rockford Public Schools. Lelia was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a caregiver to several families in the Rockford area. She was a life long, faithful member for New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor, K. Edward Copeland. Lelia served on the Finance Ministry, Hospitality Club, Willing-Workers and Church Choir.
Lelia leaves to cherish many memories her loving family including her children- Robert H. Brown III, Chicago, IL; Katherine A. Dorsey, Houston, TX; Donna M. Burrough, Austin, TX; Sharon K. Gray, Rockford, IL; Dale L. Brown (Shea), Houston, TX; and Joseph E. Brown (Gina) Rockford, IL. 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.
She was predeceased by her parents- Robert and Vida Hargrove; brother- Robert E. Hargrove, daughter – Geraldine L. Horton and 3– great great grandchildren.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A special THANK YOU to Jodi Reinert, Help at Home and The Staff of Mercy Health Hospice: James Scibona, Crystal Deckard, Shannon Zinger, Tara Shale, Shana Webb and Mondi Orto



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Love you all dearly
Kattie Russey Starnes
kattie starnes
Friend
August 4, 2020
She was my beautiful cousin and i loved her dearly She was a Wonderful mother and she will be missed by all RIH and my condolences to her Children my family
Gwendola Chatman
August 4, 2020
My prayers are with are the families
Gloria Smart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved