Lelia Hargrove-Brown-Curry 1932—2020Leila Evelyn Hargrove Brown Curry went to her heavenly home on July 25, 2020, after a short illness. Born May 24, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert S. Hargrove and Vida N. (Denny) Hargrove.She attended Rockford Public Schools. Lelia was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a caregiver to several families in the Rockford area. She was a life long, faithful member for New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor, K. Edward Copeland. Lelia served on the Finance Ministry, Hospitality Club, Willing-Workers and Church Choir.Lelia leaves to cherish many memories her loving family including her children- Robert H. Brown III, Chicago, IL; Katherine A. Dorsey, Houston, TX; Donna M. Burrough, Austin, TX; Sharon K. Gray, Rockford, IL; Dale L. Brown (Shea), Houston, TX; and Joseph E. Brown (Gina) Rockford, IL. 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.She was predeceased by her parents- Robert and Vida Hargrove; brother- Robert E. Hargrove, daughter – Geraldine L. Horton and 3– great great grandchildren.Moving visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.A special THANK YOU to Jodi Reinert, Help at Home and The Staff of Mercy Health Hospice: James Scibona, Crystal Deckard, Shannon Zinger, Tara Shale, Shana Webb and Mondi Orto