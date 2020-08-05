Lelia Hargrove-Brown-Curry 1932—2020
Leila Evelyn Hargrove Brown Curry went to her heavenly home on July 25, 2020, after a short illness. Born May 24, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert S. Hargrove and Vida N. (Denny) Hargrove.
She attended Rockford Public Schools. Lelia was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a caregiver to several families in the Rockford area. She was a life long, faithful member for New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor, K. Edward Copeland. Lelia served on the Finance Ministry, Hospitality Club, Willing-Workers and Church Choir.
Lelia leaves to cherish many memories her loving family including her children- Robert H. Brown III, Chicago, IL; Katherine A. Dorsey, Houston, TX; Donna M. Burrough, Austin, TX; Sharon K. Gray, Rockford, IL; Dale L. Brown (Shea), Houston, TX; and Joseph E. Brown (Gina) Rockford, IL. 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.
She was predeceased by her parents- Robert and Vida Hargrove; brother- Robert E. Hargrove, daughter – Geraldine L. Horton and 3– great great grandchildren.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A special THANK YOU to Jodi Reinert, Help at Home and The Staff of Mercy Health Hospice: James Scibona, Crystal Deckard, Shannon Zinger, Tara Shale, Shana Webb and Mondi Orto