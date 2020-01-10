|
|
Lena Guirlando 1924—2020
Lena M. Guirlando passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Rockford, Illinois. Lena was daughter to Leonardo and Anna (Maggio) Serafina, born February 20, 1924. Lena married the love of her life Jasper "Jay" Guirlando in 1941. Lena took pride in her career at Barber Coleman for 33 years. Lena's most treasured moments included spending time with her family, and cooking meals for them every Sunday. Lena was a longtime member of Saint Bridget's Catholic Church in Rockford, Illinois. She was a gift to the world and all around her. She was sweet and caring and put everyone first. Her voice could carry through a whole room. Lena is survived by her daughter-in-law, Terry; 4 grandsons, Matthew (Sydney Howard) Guirlando, James Guirlando, Jeff Guirlando, and John Guirlando; great grandson, Enzo Guirlando; brother-in-law, Angelo (Judy Barnum) Guirlando; special family, Bob (Suzi) Henneberry. Predeceased in death by her parents; husband, Jasper "Jay" Guirlando; sons, Lenny and Mike Guirlando; grandson, Jasper "Jay" Guirlando. Memorials may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Services are to take place privately. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com. It was time for you to go be with your beloved sons and husband. You have done all that you can on this Earth. You will never be forgotten.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020