Lena K. Kiikka
1918 - 2020
Lena K. Kiikka 1918—2020
Lena K. Kiikka, 102, of Rockford passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Clark County, SD, the daughter of Fred and Frieda (Thies) Wohlfort. Married T. Oscar Kiikka on June 27, 1960. Lena was a good friend, wife, beloved aunt, avid gardener and member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Tabitha (Jeff) Benson, Timothy Bachmann, Lisa (Rich) Zupancic, Jim (Jackie Finch) Jepsen, Sandy (Tim) Fulton, Peggy Palmeri; several great nieces and nephews; and cousins, David Thies and Valerie Madsen. Predeceased by parents; husband, T. Oscar; and brothers, Fred Wohlfort and Henry Wohlfort.
Private graveside services in Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Northern Illinois Hospice or to Grace Lutheran Church. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel is honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
