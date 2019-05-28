|
Leno C. Zandonai 1927—2019
Leno C. Zandonai, 91, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born September 19, 1927 in Coalton, IL. Son of Leo and Emma (Valentine) Zandonai. Veteran of the United States Navy and then enlisted in the United States Army. United in marriage to Antoinette Mazzola on October 27, 1956 in Rockford. She predeceased him on July 5, 2017. Employed by the United States Postal service as a letter carrier for 30 years until his retirement in 1990. He found enjoyment in golfing and watching western movies. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. Survived by his son, James (Michelle Linn) Zandonai; nephews, Louis Zandonai, Jeff Zandonai and Gary Kardell; numerous cousins. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Annoinette; siblings, Louis Zandonai and Mary Kardell. Special thanks to the staff at CherryVale Place and Heartland Hospice for all your loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31st at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019