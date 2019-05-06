|
|
Lenore Elizabeth Whyte 1934—2019
Lenore Elizabeth Whyte, 84, of Pecatonica, IL died at 7:43 a.m. Thursday May 2, 2019 in Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1934 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Celestine (Fleming) Lazzaro. Lenore attended Muldoon High School and West High School. She married James Lyle Whyte in Rockford, IL on November 20, 1954. James died in January of 1977. Lenore worked for Amerock, Kermins Department Store and the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1992. She is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church; enjoyed cooking, gardening and her flower gardens. Survivors include: sons Michael (Kathy) Whyte and Daniel Whyte; sister Lory Winterhalter; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers Frances and Charles Lazzaro. Prayers will be said at 9:30 am Saturday May 11, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Funeral Home - Countryman Chapel 529 Washington Street Pecatonica, IL with a Funeral Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am in St. Mary Catholic Church 126 West 5th Street Pecatonica, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm Friday. A Scripture service will be held Friday at 7:15 pm. A memorial will be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019