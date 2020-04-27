|
Leo A. Lynch 1926—2020
Leo A. Lynch 1926 - 2020. Leo A. Lynch went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by his family and their love for him. He was born November 22, 1926 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Leo A. Sr. and Grace Marian (Kennedy) Lynch, and was the oldest of four children. After graduating from Lowell High School, Leo entered the U.S. Army Air Force. Following his service to our nation, Leo attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts and earned a BS in electrical engineering.
Leo married Helen Burke McCready on January 26, 1957 at St. Patrick's Church in Lowell, Massachusetts. He worked for General Electric Company for 28 years in Erie, Pennsylvania; and thereafter for Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, where he retired as its Vice President of International Marketing and Business Development. Together, Leo and Burke had five children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Leo was an active member of Holy Family Church for many years. He was also a Master Gardener and shared his care and knowledge of plants with others. He always had a garden, tended to its beauty, and liked to get his hands in the earth. His greenhouse off the kitchen was always blooming, and we called it Dad's ICU because there he saved the dying plants his children would bring over. Dad was an avid reader, and clipped articles for one or another of his children to read. There was no subject on which he couldn't converse, adding information to conversations in his understated way. His smile that followed one of his witty statements stole our hearts each time. Dad loved to cook, and tried new recipes. His four-cheese dish we will continue to enjoy each holiday. Although his work brought him to places far and wide, he enjoyed traveling with Burke the most, to explore new cultures and enjoy art museums. A New Englander at heart, he loved the ocean and the salt air, walking the beach barefooted.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Burke, to whom he was devoted; children Mary Liza (Bill) Derry; Ellen B. Lynch (Mike) Harrison; Leo A. III; all of Rockford; Daniel M. (Michelle) of Caledonia; and GraceAnn (Mort) Cohen of Cary; grandchildren Jack (Hillary) Linden of Arlington Heights; Grace Marie (Peter) Gladstone of Fort Collins, Colorado; Samuel B. and Theresa A. Cohen; Katherine "Katie" S. Lynch; Daniel M. and Meghan M. Lynch; and MaryTherese A. Harrison; great-grandsons William Dean, Cole Leo, and Ford Joseph Linden; sister Mary P. Lynch; sister-in-law M. Geraldine "Jeri" Bellavance; brothers-in-law William B. (Deb) McCready and James D. (Pauline) McCready; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joan Renk, Dorothy H. McQuade; sister-in-law Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers; and brothers-in-law Donald Bellavance, Thomas C. Renk, John V. McQuade, and Byron "Bud" Rogers.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford, with Father Robert Blood celebrating, with private visitation before the Mass, and private burial. Arrangements are being made by Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Mulford Road chapel. Online condolences at fitzgeraldfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo's name to Holy Family Church in Rockford will be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020