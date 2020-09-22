Leo Dowthard Jr. 1949—2020Leo "Fingers" Dowthard Jr. of Rockford departed this earthly life September 18, 2020. He was born October 30, 1949 in Rockford the son of Leo and Bernice Dowthard. Leo was know in Rockford by his playing the piano and organ through out the city at many churches. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church as a child. He graduated from Auburn High School.Leo leave to cherish many loving memories, his children, Leo Dowthard III, Freedom J.R. Mustafa, Sophie S.A. Hill, Leo Dowthard IV and David Dowthard; sister, Arlene (Keith) James; brother, Leonard (Vickie) Dowthard; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by parents and four sisters.Moving visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.