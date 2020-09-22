1/1
Leo Dowthard Jr.
1949 - 2020
Leo Dowthard Jr. 1949—2020
Leo "Fingers" Dowthard Jr. of Rockford departed this earthly life September 18, 2020. He was born October 30, 1949 in Rockford the son of Leo and Bernice Dowthard. Leo was know in Rockford by his playing the piano and organ through out the city at many churches. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church as a child. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Leo leave to cherish many loving memories, his children, Leo Dowthard III, Freedom J.R. Mustafa, Sophie S.A. Hill, Leo Dowthard IV and David Dowthard; sister, Arlene (Keith) James; brother, Leonard (Vickie) Dowthard; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by parents and four sisters.
Moving visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Leo's passing, my prayers are with the family.
Barbara Robinson
Friend
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cynthia Dishman-Moore
September 22, 2020
Leo was definitely one of the best musicians in this city. Praying for his family.
Ora Johnson
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
KattieRusseyStarnes
kattie starnes
Friend
September 21, 2020
My prayers are with the families
Gloria Smart
