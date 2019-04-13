|
|
Leo Evar Johnson 1926—2019
Leo Evar Johnson, 93, Rockford, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at River Bluff Nursing Home. He was born January 1, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Gustav and Amanda (Larson) Johnson. Leo served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Yorktown. He married Gloria Hansey in Evanston on October 25, 1947. Leo worked for 40 years as a salesman for Industrial Oil and Chemical Co. He was a member of Riverside Community Church. Leo's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at River Bluff Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care for Leo and their continued care for Gloria and to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care for Leo and our family.
Survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Gloria; his children, Thomas (Linda) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, Kathy (Bruce) Erickson, Sue (Dale) July, and Tammy (Greg) Poulisse, all of Rockford; his 12 grandchildren; and his 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, his grandsons, Eric July, Chad Erickson and Timothy Poulisse; his sisters, Ellen Greenfield and Lily Stowe; his brothers, Leslie, Bertil, and Ernest Johnson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Riverside Community Church, 6816 N. 2nd St. Machesney Park, 61115, with Reverend Bobby Sheets officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Friday at the church. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019