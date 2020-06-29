Leo J. Brokish 1937—2020
Leo John Brokish died June 26 at Amberwood Care Center after a long illness. Born June 4, 1937 to Frank & Mayme (Dodge) Brokish in Dodgeville, Wi. He graduated from Dodgeville High in 1954 and joined the Marines in February, 1957. Leo spent his time in the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Ca. After being honorably discharged in 1959, he moved to Rockford. Leo retired from Rockford Process Controls in 1999 after having worked previously at Gunite, General Electric, J.I. Case, CamCar and the U.S. Post Office. He married Betty Moore on July 1, 1961. Betty preceded him in death on May 29, 1999. Leo volunteered at the Rockford Public Library for fourteen years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 470, and St. Peters Cathedral where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Reader and Greeter. He was also a twenty gallon blood donor.
He enjoyed reading, going to movies, playing cards, going to casinos and bowling. He bowled five leagues per week at Don Carters, Cherry Bowl, and Park Lanes. He also enjoyed his many travels, bus trips with Golden Agers/Recycled Teenagers and cruises with Doris Chambers and numerous friends.
Leo is survived by his daughters Monica (Michael) Stengel of Lanark, IL and Maureen Rasmussen of Chandler, AZ and sons Matt of Rockford, IL , Mark (Carineh Khachaturian) of Scottsdale, AZ, grandchildren Andrew Stengel, Meghan, Meredith and Mitchell Rasmussen, Darren Brokish and three great grandchildren, sister Marlene of Lombard, IL and brother Len (Shirley) of Mosinee, WI and numerous other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his devoted partner of over 20 years, Doris Chambers and her children Laura (Chuck) Isely of Roscoe, IL. and Larry (Sue) Chambers of DeForest, WI and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Owen Chambers and Daniel and Christian Isely.
Preceded in death by parents, wife, an infant daughter, Kimberly, brothers George, Don, Bob and sister Marion Licwinko and his sisters-in-law Betty and Sharon Brokish and brother-in-law Zig Licwinko.
We would like to thank Amberwood Care Center for their compassionate care over the last year.
Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Peter, 1231 N Court St, Rockford, IL 61103 with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Mask and social distances will be required. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, St. Peters Cathedral, Rockford, Il, and St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School, P.O. Box 610, Thoreau, New Mexico 87323-0610. Share online memories or condolences at www.fitzgeralfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.