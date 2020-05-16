Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Leon F. Seebruck

Leon F. Seebruck Obituary
Leon F. Seebruck 1940—2020
Leon F. Seebruck, 80, of Cherry Valley, passed away on May 10, 2020 in his home. Born January 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Leonard & Alice (Winski) Seebruck. Married Barbara Buckmann in Milwaukee, WI on October 15, 1960, they had four children. Barbara passed on December 1, 1991. Leon later married Sharon Rumbold in Rockford, on March 27, 1993. He owned and operated his own construction company, then later became project manager for other companies working all over the US, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed antiques. He had a good sense of humor and a big heart.
Survivors include wife, Sharon; children, Leigh Ann (Patrick Silverman) Seebruck, Deborah (Rick) Sweeney, Bonnie (Andy) Robinson and Scott Seebruck; stepson Ian (Nedra) Rutherford; grandchildren, Jessie Sweeney, Ali (Dan) Webster, Amber (David) Hoffman, Barb (Brandon) Bank, Mason Seebruck, Dalton (fiancée Kat) Seebruck, Simeon, Jedediah, Bethany, Zoe, Israel, Zephaniah and Gideon; Great granddaughter Dez; sister Sharon Hamburg. Predeceased by parents.
Due to the Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Donations made to Rockford Rescue Mission in his name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. – Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
