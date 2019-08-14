Home

Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:45 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Leon H. Larsen Mm Obituary
Leon H. Larsen MM 1942—2019
Leon H. Larsen 77 MM
Machesney Park, IL Passed away on August 12, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital. Born on June 28, 1942 in Rockford to Henry and Bertha (Chase) Larsen. Lived all of his life in the Rockford Area marrying Barbara L. Banwell in Rockford on June 19, 1965. Before retiring, Leon was a painter for Rock River Valley Painting.
Member of Grace Lutheran Church, Roscoe Masonic Lodge #75, Valley of Freeport Scottish Rite Bodies, Past Potentate of Tebala Shrine Center, Treasurer of Tebala's Directors Staff, President of Loves Park Shrine Club and member of the Royal Order of Jesters Ct.#69.
Survivors include wife, Barbara; sons, Edward & Ted, both of Rockford; grandchildren, Dustin, Brooke and Eric; great grandson, Cole; Brother, Bruce (Brenda) Larsen of So. Dakota; predeceased by his parents, siblings, Marilyn, Nancy, Diane & Terry.
Visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. followed by Masonic Services at 2:45 p.m., at Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home and Cremation Services Ltd., 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL. Funeral Services at the funeral home on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Woody Knutson, officiating. Burial in Belvidere Cemetery.
To light a candle or leave a condolence please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
