Leon Howard 1936—2020
Leon Howard age 83 of Rockford, Illinois died Saturday January 18th, 2020 at home in the loving care of his family. He was born in Sallis, Mississippi to Willie and Ruth (Gary) Howard. Leon worked hard for 40 years at Valspar Paints and was a Supervisor when he retired. After retirement he still enjoyed working and drove school bus for the Rockford School District for seven years.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Howard of Rockford.
His Children: Leon (Florida) Banks, Curtis L. Howard, Kenneth D. Howard, Aaron (Tonia) Howard, Lenora Person, Karen Jones, Stefanie (Jimmy) Posley.
Stepchildren: George Jenkins, Shivella Bush, Althea Jenkins.
His Brothers and Sisters: Jesters (Shirley) Howard, Georgia (Jesse) Cox, Margaret (Marshall) Howard, Clarence (Alice) Howard, Curtis (Eva) Howard.
Preceded in death by his Parents, Grand Daughter Rickeysha Roecker, Stepson Burke Young, Brothers Willie James and Hulon Howard and Stepsister Ruther Roby.
Funeral Service will be Saturday January 25th, 2020 at Kingdom Hall on Harrison Ave. Rockford, Illinois time 2:00 p.m. Sundberg Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020