Leona Chapman 1923—2020
Leona Mae Chapman
ROCKFORD, IL
Leona Chapman passed from this earth on March 29, 2020 at her home after a short illness. She was surrounded by loving family.
Leona was born December 17, 1923 in Kent, IL, the daughter of Leonard George Neebel and Ethel Florence (Blair), the younger of 2 children. Leona was a farm girl, raised during the Great Depression. She married John Chapman on Dec. 23, 1941, happily married for 73 years. Leona lived a full and generous life. She was raised during the 'great' depression and married at the start of World War 2. She was very generous, volunteering at local hospitals, crocheting baby clothes for newborns and blankets for those less fortunate. She was a full time mother, raising and supporting three children. She loved plants, humming birds, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, family reunions, bowling, dancing, travel and playing cards.
Leona was the epitome of Class. She is predeceased by her husband, parents and brother (Omer). She is survived by son Thomas (Beverly) Chapman, Rockford, IL; daughter Coleen (Fred) Latzke, Milwaukee, WI; son Roger (Susan) Chapman, Palm Bay, FL and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and (2) great-great-grandsons.
She was a beloved matriarch to her family providing a wonderful example to all.
Leona lived by her favorite bible verse "do unto others as you would have them do unto you". She was a faithful member of Holy Name Catholic Church.
The family is deeply grateful for an amazing and compassionate team of caregivers we were blessed to have for Mom. The family also thanks Northern Illinois Hospice for unwavering support during Mom's last months. Memorials may be sent to Northern Illinois Hospice in Leona's name.
Celebration of Leona's life will be held at a later date to be determined. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020