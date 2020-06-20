Leona Chapman
Leona Chapman 1923—2020
A Funeral Mass will be held for Leona at Holy Family Church, Rockford, on June 24, 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to Northern Illinois Hospice or Northern Illinois Food Bank. The Mass will also be live streamed at holyfamilyrockford.org. Click on the button "Watch Mass Live".

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
