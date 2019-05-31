|
Leona Florence Tindell 1922—2019
Leona Florence Tindell, age 96 of Paris, TN, formerly of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Paris, TN, where she resided with her daughter, Cynthia Lee Naugle.
Leona was an avid reader, never without quips and quotes to share. In addition, she authored poems, many of which were published in the Rockford Register Star Newspaper. Not only did she have an inquiring mind, she delighted in collecting trivia to quiz those around her. Multiple crossword puzzle dictionaries attested to her love of that pursuit. As a longtime member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL, she expanded and maintained the library, often selecting special readings for individual patrons. After studying library science, she shared her passion for reading as the library aide in elementary schools in Rockford. Leona never worried and lived with joy, following her favorite scripture: "this is the day the Lord has made; Let us rejoice and be glad in it." (Psalm 118:24); this will always be an inspiration to her family and friends.
Leona was born July 19, 1922, in Rockford, IL, to the late Silvio Frank Balestri and the late Stella J. Pelligrini-Balestri.
She was married July 30, 1942, to her beloved husband, Glenn LeRoy Tindell, Sr., who preceded her in death.
She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Lee Naugle of Paris, TN; one son, Glenn L. Tindell, MD (Cynthia L. Graves, MD) of Evansville, IN; one sister, Bette Colleen Patterson of Rockford, IL; two grandchildren, Kathryn Tindell Dinh, MD (Khang Dinh, MD), and Christopher Tindell; one great grandson, Zachary T. Dinh; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Mae (Julian) Ingram; and one brother, Nelso (Betty) Balestri.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris, TN. The body is to be cremated with no services planned.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019