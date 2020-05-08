|
|
Leona J. Krause 1924—2020
Leona (Lee) J. Krause, 95, of Rockford, entered eternal life on May 6, 2020. She was born in the family home here in Rockford, on August 24, 1924, the daughter of Albert and Mathilda (Jungerberg) Krause. Leona was raised along with her eight siblings in this home (which was built by her father), and remained in that home until moving to Wesley Willows in 2017. Attended Lincoln Park Grade School, and was a graduate of Winnebago High School, class of 1942. She was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Starting in the early 50's, Leona was employed at the Amerock Corporation as a secretary where she worked until her retirement. Lee always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her favorite pastimes included traveling, golfing, playing cards, and bus trips to the casino. Also, an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Irene Hamen of Winnebago; sister-in-law, Betty Krause of Carrollton, Texas; nieces, Karen Axley, Julie O'Leary, Pat Harris, Marcia Matarelli, Sue Crabb and Linn Michaelson; nephews, Dennis Honl, Craig Callahan, and Randy and Mark Krause; as well as many great nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by sisters, Edna Honl, Margaret Swenson, Sally Yastrab, and Mable Callahan; brothers, Ivan, Harold and Arnold Krause; niece and nephew, Chris Zilka and Deryl Krause. Special thanks to the staff at Wesley Willows for their kindness, and their compassionate care of Leona. We will remember Lee for her love of a good time, her smile, and her gift of laughter. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service to celebrate Leona's life will be held at a later date. At that time, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To share a condolence ww.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020