Leona M. Garrison 1925—2020
Leona M. Garrison was born January 19, 1925 in Dahlgren, IL to James and Malinda Russell. Leona grew up in Bluford, Illinois and married the love of her life Howard Garrison in 1948. After spending the majority of their life together in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Leona and Howard moved to Rockford in 1990. In their younger days they enjoyed roller skating and square dancing together. A personal hobby of Leona's was crafting. Leona passed away February 17, 2020. Leona is survived by her daughter Lois McLaughlin; Grandchildren, Greg (Madonna) McLaughlin, Johnetta Benhoff, and Stephanie (Mike) Wanjon; Great grandchildren, Madeline, Alexandria, Jonathan, and Gregory; Great great grandchildren, Anthoney, Ariana, and August. She was predeceased by her her parents James and Malinda; Husband, Howard; great grandson, Mason; Two brothers and four sisters; Son in law, James. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment will take place privately at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Presence St. Annes Care Center.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020