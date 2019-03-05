|
Leonard E. ("Lenny", "Butch" to his family) Pollock 1944—2019
Born May 1st, 1944 in Mauston, WI to Mr and Mrs Melvin and Dorothy Pollack. Lenny Pollock, 74, of Woodstock, IL, died March 1st, 2019 at Rock River Healthcare in Rockford, IL. He was predeceased by both his parents, his middle son Raymond and his wife Carol Ann. Survived by his sons Clayton (Maybon) and Jarrod Pollock, his first wife Linda Olson, his step-children Branden, Molly and Blaine Lindell, his brothers Charles, Dale, and Donnie, his sisters Janet, Dolly, Ruth Ann, and Shirley, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lenny grew up in Elroy, WI and worked the family farm alongside his family. After graduating high school, he joined the Army's National Guard at the age of 18. After being discharged from the military, Lenny moved to the Rockford area and joined his brothers at the Chrysler plant in Belvidere, IL where he was a proud member of the UAW. After retiring in 1995, he and his wife Carol bought a farm in Elroy, WI where they raised horses and pigs. Moving back to IL, Lenny grew fond of the area and remained in Woodstock, IL. Suffering from kidney failure, Lenny underwent dialysis treatments, which sadly resulted in frequent bouts of disorientation. Because of this, he lost his balance and fell several times, the last of which fractured a bone in his lower back. In December of 2018, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment and was transferred to Rock River Healthcare so as to be closer to his youngest son in the area while working on his rehabilitation. Despite their best efforts, Lenny passed peacefully in his sleep. Lenny was fond of making people smile and loved telling jokes to people he knew. He was an avid hunter and loved riding horses. He will be missed.
A visitation for Lenny will be held at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115) on Friday March 8th, 2019 at 9 AM, with the service starting at 10 AM.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019