Leonard Guzzardo 1952—2020
Leonard Guzzardo, age 68 of Rockford, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Forest City Rehab & Nursing Center after a short illness. Born June 17, 1952 in Rockford, son of Joseph (Giz) and Rose (Barbata) Guzzardo. Leonard and John were professional wrestlers. Leonard was Adolph Stimen and John was Rudolph Stimen and managed by Uncle Adolph Stimen (Clyde Bailey). They were known as The Stimen Wrestling Family. They were true showman. Leonard and John owned two of Rockford's finest Burlesque night clubs and 5 hotels. They lived a lavish lifestyle. They were in the fast lane, had a lot of fun and good times. (Night life ain't no good life but it's my life). Many series of events would take over which made their lives very difficult. It got really rough for Leonard and John. They would never be the same. Their roots were with the Catholic Church. They were taught by Sisters and were told to put Jesus first. Make your confession and mean it, go to mass and receive the Eucharist and mean it. Live a good life and follow the 10 Commandments. Leonard and John did seek the Lord. Leonard and John came home. Leonard was my twin and my friend. Leonard will be missed by all. He is survived by his twin brother John Guzzardo, Aunt Jennie Rotello of Rockford, and numerous cousins. Predeceased by his parents, son Carrado, daughters Georgia and Maria. A special thanks to John Manis, Mike Rotello and Ed Hogan.
