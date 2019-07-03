Home

More Obituaries for Leonardo Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonardo Lozano


1968 - 2019
Leonardo Lozano Obituary
Leonardo Lozano 1968—2019
Leonardo Lozano, 51, of Rockford passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Zacatecas, Mexico on January 29, 1968 to Isidro and Angela (Alfaro) Lozano. Married Maria Carrillo on April 25, 1987. Employed as a production worker by Rochelle Foods. Leonardo enjoyed taking care of his yard, watching boxing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include wife, Maria Lozano; children, Delfina Lozano, Edgar (Monica) Lozano, Gerardo (Amelia) Lozano, Yesenia Lozano; grandchildren, Isabel, Evelyn; siblings, Lorena (Celestino) Avila, Eleodoro (Maria Lourdes) Lozano, Jorge (Lucia) Lozano, Ricardo (Rosa) Lozano, Silvia Lozano; mother, Angela Alfaro; nephew, Sergio Lozano; niece, Sandra Lozano; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park and again from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass in the church. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 6, 2019
