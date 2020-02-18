|
Leone Ruth Deckard 1919—2020
Leone Ruth Deckard, 100, of Durand, entered into eternal life, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Medina Manor Nursing Center in Durand. She was born October 10, 1919 in Durand, the daughter of Oscar Langford and Esther Fredericka (Brinker) Best. She graduated from Durand High School in 1937 and St. Anthony School of Nursing in Rockford in 1941. Leone Best married Murray Homer Deckard on October 1, 1942, at her parent's home in Durand. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford and retired from Rockford Memorial Hospital in 1985. Leone enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, traveling and especially fishing with family in Northern Wisconsin. She was an avid CUBS fan. Leone was an active member at Messiah Lutheran Church now United Lutheran Church both in Rockford.
Leone is lovingly survived by her son, Dennis (Jill) Deckard of Pecatonica; daughters, Joyce Anderson of Bayfield, WI, Linda (Michael) Darden of Rockton, Luanne (Leo) Siliamaa of Finland; grandchildren, Lori (Jeff) Hoke, Nicole (Brian) Diedrich, Jennifer Deckard Moore (Randy Warkentien), Ari Siliamaa, Antti Siliamaa, Mary Ann (Zane) D'Keidek, Michael Deckard; eight great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Leone is predeceased by her husband, Murray Deckard; son, Robert Deckard; granddaughter, Annette Sather; son-in-law, Steve Anderson; four brothers; one sister.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at United Lutheran Church, 3630 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford with Reverend Julane Nease officiating. Private interment at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for United Lutheran Church in Rockford. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
