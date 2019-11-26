|
|
LeRoy G. Jones Jr. 1945—2019
The Man, The Myth, The Legend
LeRoy G. Jones Jr., 73, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 at Froedtert Medical Center in the early morning hours surrounded by his loving family.
LeRoy was born November 28, 1945 in Souix City, Iowa to LeRoy G. and Mary E. (Jernberg) Jones.
LeRoy will forever be remembered by his adoring wife Lisa Jones as her soulmate, workmate and the best friend and husband a woman could ever ask for. Drucilla Gerke, his former wife, who remained a cherished friend recognized LeRoy for the self-made man he was. He is survived by his treasured children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that these women shared with him.
LeRoy was a devoted and caring father to Tanya Jones (Randy), Travis (Heather) Jones, Tasha (Greg) Koepp, Elizabeth (John) Phillips, LeRoy G.Jones III, Candice (Don) Keen and Arthur Combs. LeRoy's charm and tenacity is exemplified in all his children.
One of LeRoy's greatest joys in life was his grandchildren and watching them grow. Listed oldest to youngest Nichole, Dan, Taylor, Lea, Ariel, Collin, Kayla, Levi, Arthur Jr, Colton, Kendra, Josie, Abbigail, Brendon, and Henry. His great-grandchildren are Tyler, Adika, Ariah, and Riley. LeRoy was predeceased by both parents and his sisters Mary Felsing and Patricia McGuirk.
Special mention goes out to Lydia Kaeding and his medical team that took care of LeRoy in his time of need. We are grateful for your care.
LeRoy was a class act that lived his life with dignity and pride. He had an impeccable work ethic and sense of discretion that fostered many achievements.
He proudly served our country in the US Army, 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, KY. After his service LeRoy attended Rockford Business College and in 1970 began working at the Lafayette Hotel where he eventually became the proud owner of the hotel as well as the Mandalay Lounge. He worked tirelessly at preserving and maintaining a piece of Rockford history. His acts of kindness and charity were just a small part of this wonderful man. LeRoy was an inspiration, immeasurably kind, a friend to all, and will be deeply missed.
LeRoy's celebration of life will be held at the Lafayette Hotel 411 N. Mulberry St. Rockford, Illinois 61101 in the Mandalay Lounge at 1pm to 4pm on November 29, 2019. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Lafayette Hotel 411 Mulberry Street Rockford, Illinois 61101 or in Memory to the Veterans Drop In Center of Rockford, Carpenter's Place Outreach Center, Rockford, or Miss Carly's www.misscarlys.org.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019