Leroy Moody 1932—2019
Leroy Moody, 86, of Roscoe passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born on December 7, 1932 in Greenway, AR. Son of Nick and Bonnie (Higden) Moody. Veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean War. United in marriage to Nelda Wadley on July 31, 1970 in Rockford. Employed as a supervisor for Warner Lambert until his retirement. In retirement he was employed by Made Rite Tool and then Meissen Farm in Durand. Leroy liked to stay busy working, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Nascar, fishing and yardwork. Together with Nelda they enjoyed yearly trips to Florida. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Nelda; children, Sherry Farmer, Gwen Moody, Dan Wadley, Michelle Donehue; grandchildren, Christopher, Wesley, Heidi, Dakota, Jenna, Garret, Makenzie; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Nick Moody. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Geraine, David, Gerald. Special thanks to the staff Medina Nursing Home and Hospice Care of America for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019