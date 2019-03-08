Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LeRoy Moore Obituary
LeRoy Moore 1936—2019
LeRoy J. Moore, age 82 passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville. Visitation will be from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Monday March 11, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.