LeRoy Moore 1936—2019
LeRoy J. Moore, age 82 passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville. Visitation will be from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Monday March 11, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019