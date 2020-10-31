1/1
Lesley C. Stambaugh
Lesley C. Stambaugh 1944—2020
Lesley C. Stambaugh,76, died peacefully in her home on October 28, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Belvidere, IL on April 27, 1944. She was adopted shortly thereafter by Jean and Rachel Edmonds. Later in life, she was reunited with her birth family and considered her sisters as family. Lesley graduated from Belvidere High School and married her life-long love, Ralph Stambaugh on June 6, 1964. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1974. Later in life she was a member of the Studebaker Club. Lesley was a devoted caretaker of her son and husband. She had a phenomenal network of loving friends. She is survived by her husband Ralph; her children Kevin (Wendy) Stambaugh, Andrea Cooper, and Brian Stambaugh; Grandchildren Kevin (Beth) Stambaugh, Rachel (Andrew) Middleton, Sarah (Evan) Dissauer, Andrew, Nathan and Rachel Cooper; Great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Carson Stambaugh, Ellie and Luke Middleton. Lesley was preceded in death by her parents and brother Douglas Edmonds, and son-in-law Dirk Cooper. No services will be held and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater IL Chapter.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
