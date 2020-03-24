|
|
Lessie Owens 1932—2020
Lessie Ree Owens of Rockford departed this earthly life March 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by love. She was born May 12, 1932 in Camden, Arkansas the daughter Marshall and Harriett Baxter. Lessie lived in Rockford since 1954 coming from Camden. Lessie married John Owens Sr., over 72 years ago of this union four children were born. She was employed as a assembler by Testors Corporation many years before retiring. Lessie was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Arkansas. She attended schools in Arkansas.
Lessie leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband, John Sr.; three daughters, Vivian (Sammy) Ferguson, Joyce Owens and Frances (Billy) Porcia; two sons, John Owens Jr., and Jerry (Beverly) Owens; 11 grand children 20 great grandchildren; a host of cousins other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, one grandson, and one great grandson; two brothers, Freeman Baxter and Ezell Baxter.
Walking visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. ~ 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. No Seating or gathering will be allowed. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private family services will be held at a later date. You may leave condolences and words of love at pondsfuneralhome.com and a live stream will show on https://www.facebook.com/pondsfh/
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020