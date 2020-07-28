Lester "Chris" Christeson 1931—2020
Lester "Chris" E. Christeson, 88, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born on October 31, 1931 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri son to Byrum and Lena (Cook) Christeson. In his time in the Air Force Chris served in Tucson where he met the love of his life, Sally Bingham. After attending the University of Minnesota they moved and settled in Rockford where Chris worked for the U.S. Government in quality control until his retirement in 1988. Chris and Sally had the opportunity to travel extensively and were able to enjoy the summers at their lake home in Wisconsin and winters at Sun Lakes, Arizona. Chris will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 65 years, Sally; his children Mark (Cheri) Christeson, Dawn (Lonnie) Glover, Linda (Bryan Austin) Christeson and John (Jenni) Christeson; his 12 grandchildren Eric, Jacob, Heather, Rachel, Krista, Brittany, Kayla, Ian, Linnea, Shane, Brandon and Ellie; his 16 great-grandchildren and his four nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents and brothers Glenn and Kenneth Christeson. There will be a celebration of Chris's life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, Illinois 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com