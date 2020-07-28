1/1
Lester "Chris" Christeson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester "Chris" Christeson 1931—2020
Lester "Chris" E. Christeson, 88, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born on October 31, 1931 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri son to Byrum and Lena (Cook) Christeson. In his time in the Air Force Chris served in Tucson where he met the love of his life, Sally Bingham. After attending the University of Minnesota they moved and settled in Rockford where Chris worked for the U.S. Government in quality control until his retirement in 1988. Chris and Sally had the opportunity to travel extensively and were able to enjoy the summers at their lake home in Wisconsin and winters at Sun Lakes, Arizona. Chris will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 65 years, Sally; his children Mark (Cheri) Christeson, Dawn (Lonnie) Glover, Linda (Bryan Austin) Christeson and John (Jenni) Christeson; his 12 grandchildren Eric, Jacob, Heather, Rachel, Krista, Brittany, Kayla, Ian, Linnea, Shane, Brandon and Ellie; his 16 great-grandchildren and his four nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents and brothers Glenn and Kenneth Christeson. There will be a celebration of Chris's life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, Illinois 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved