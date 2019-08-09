|
|
Lester Lee Rainwater, Jr. 1943—2019
Rockford
Lester Lee Rainwater Jr., age 75, formerly of Rochelle, went to his heavenly home to be with his Savior, parents, sister, brother, nephew, sister-in-law, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Forest City Rehab Center in Rockford, IL. Lester was first born child to Lester L. Sr. and Ruth (Bontjes) Rainwater on December 5, 1943 in Rochelle, IL. He graduated from Steward Grade School in June of 1959. Lee worked for Del Monte Corp from June 1964 to October 1972.
Lee is survived by his sister, Rita (Ronney) Rainwater Sutherland of Alamo, TX; brother, Thomas K. Rainwater of Concord, NC; sister-in-law, Annalisa Plumley Rainwater of Rochelle; nephews: Matt Rainwater of Rochelle, Jeff Gregg of Panama City Beach, FL; niece, Jessica Rainwater of Concord, NC and many cousins.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Mae Bontjes Rainwater and Lester Lee Sr.; sister, Sandra Rainwater Gregg; brother, Darrell Rainwater; nephew, Philip Rainwater; sister-in-law, Suzanne Rainwater; grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Final resting place will be in the Lawnridge Cemetery, 8th Ave., Rochelle, IL. Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019