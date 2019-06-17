|
Lester W. Hamilton 1940—2019
Lester "Les" Hamilton passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on January 20, 1940 in Kingston, West Virginia, the son of Emmett Gross Hamilton and Glessie Ellen Dunaway. He married Donna J. Bates on March 25,1961. Les was an avid musician who played guitar & sang with a rock and roll group, The DeVilles. After settling in Rockford with Donna, Les played with a local band "The Symbols." He also piped with the Clan McAlpine Pipe Band. A long-time member of Willow Creek Presbyterian Church, he served as a ruling elder and sang with the choir. Les retired from his "real" job at Cotta Transmission after 32 years. Survivors include wife, Donna; daughter, Tambri (Robert) Urbanonsky; son, Sean (Jacki) Hamilton; grandchildren Jarrod Urbanonsky, Courtney (Andrew) Kinney and Lauren Hamilton; great-grandchildren Harley, Isabelle, and Grayson. Predeceased by parents; daughter, Kimberly Kay; grandson, Jonathan Louis Urbanonsky; and brother, James Hamilton. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday June 20, 2019 at Willow Creek Presbyterian Church, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. For full Obituary visit delehantyfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019