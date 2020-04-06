|
Lester Wagner 1936—2020
Lester L. Wagner, 83, of Machesney Park, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born to Glen and Margret Wagner on July 26, 1936. Racing has been Lester's life for upwards of 50 years. He owned many racecars, and loved spending his time working on them while he was able. The Rockford Speedway was where Lester loved to be. He worked sanitation for many years with the custodial service Spring Air that he also owned. He spent 33 years together in marriage with his loving wife Darlene. They used to dance together, traveled, and enjoyed many trips to the casino. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife; Darlene Wagner, his children; David (Patti) Wagner, Dorey (Mike) Washington, brother; Jim (Barb) Wagner, niece; Sandy (Wayne) Zavitowski, step son; Rick, and brother in law; Norbert (Lonna) Prein, as well as his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Bob and Gary Wagner, as well as his step daughters, Robin and Debbi.
Funeral services for Lester will be private to family. A memorial service in honor of Lester will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020