Lidia Grzebien 1929—2019
Lidia Grzebien, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1929 in Poland. Funeral mass will be at 11AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Church with Fr. Mieczyslaw Wit officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11AM on Monday morning in the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are made with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019